Young Woman Had Her First Child On Monday, Celebrated Her Birthday On Tuesday And Died On Wednesday

A University of Ilorin graduate, Damilola Quadri has passed away after giving birth to her first child.

The young lady gave birth on Monday, February 4th, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 5, and died on Wednesday, February 6.

A friend of late Damilola took to Facebook to mourn her death. She wrote:

“Knt still believe ure gone

U gave birth on Monday, everybody congratulate u

U celebrated ur btdae on Tuesday everybody wished

Nw wednesdae ure gone

So painful exist gone so soon damilola

May your soul rest in perfect peace

Knt still believe ure gone Iqmot”

Another friend wrote;

WHAT A LIFE, WHERE THE GOOD TREES DOES NOT STAY LONG IN THE FOREST?

It is HARD to accept the death of a loved one; especially when you didn’t have the chance to say goodbye; especially when the deceased was taken so suddenly and so shockingly at the prime of life and most especially when it seems like an irreplaceable part of your world is gone. The grief and the pain can be unbearable; you cry a river and your sorrow knows no end. You never really know what it’s like until you are there yourself, but you look to God because he’s the only one who can comfort you.

Death and indeed a death so sudden and painful like the death of my dear friend yester-night makes me realize the brevity of life. We often take life for granted; too much so. Her death has made me sit down and reflect. . It’s made me put things in perspective. I want to live life and love it, I don’t want to spend my life being unhappy or dissatisfied, I want to put a smile on my face because that’s what can make a dark day seem bright and I want to play the game of life to the very end.

Ikimot is gone ; None of us can bring her back, no matter how we cry, she is gone.

I met her during my senior secondary school days and we became friends…. I miss disturbing you, you proved to be a good buddy all through… After school we moved on with our various life but you still stood as a friend Ikimot but Today I got the news that you left this sinful world…

I got the news online about the arrival of the new soul (04/02/2019) but I wanted to wish you by calling or a surprise visit, the second day(05/02/2019) was your birthday, I was busy that I could not wish you. I planned to get your number from a friend today to wish you but I got the shocking news i never expected that you have left the world yesterday(06/02/2019)… How can that happen ?

Where is my Portable friend, that friend that whats she loves doing most is to smile. She is calm, loving, patient and friendly.. We all find it hard to believe but the truth is that Quadri Ikimot Damilola has gone to rest. All we can do is to pray for her….

So for those of you who can identify with me in grief, make it your aim to try and look past it and move on but the memory will exist forever

Death is a graduation. When we’re taught all the things we came to teach, learned all the things we came to learn, then we’re allowed to graduate. What a painful exit

Oremi please rest in peace but make sure you protect your kid that you left for us.(AMEN)

MY CONDOLENCE TO THE QUADRi’S & SANNI’S

