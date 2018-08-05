Akpabio has gone full circle. Or full ‘about turn’!

By Ugo E

He was Jonathan must trusted governor. He came to te senate as PDP’s rallying point. At every point he showed cunningness. He delivered Saraki. And sat back as minority leader.

He never lacked wit.

He was the jester of the Senate. He parodied everything under the sun. He caricatured Dieziani. As his stock rose the vultures circled over him.

The EFCC dug its fangs into his stewardship in AkwaIbom. His supporters sneered at witch hunters. They pointed at the stadium and the hospital and the hotel . And laughed scorn into that federal agency.

But Akpabio’s troubles were only brewing.

Akpabio hadn’t quite recovered from the onslaught from Abuja when the seat under him shifted. The boy he had handed over AkwaIbom to was growing wings. Akpabio thought it was a mere whiff of youthful rascality.

Akpabio cleared his eyes and saw irreverent treachery. He knew he was in jeopardy.

Akpabio had been stabbed. He was bleeding indignation. But he had to bide his time. The gnat was perched on his scrotum. He couldn’t be rash. He could not afford to take on Uyo and Abuja at the same time.

So Akpabio became a sunken grouchy man, a shadow of his boisterous prankster self. His influence in the PDP senate caucus waned. Akpabio started a political flirtation that understood no party lines.

He sulked quietly . And stored his venom.

He waited. The APC grew in leaps and bounds in AkwaIbom. The PDP tried to mend fences between political father and his ebullient son. The storm could not be quietened with a mere umbrella. The boat hit a hard rock.

Something had to give.

Without a stream of money. Without a pipeline FAAC. Without the long arms of federal agencies . Akpabio had become an old toothless lion. He could not confront his energetic cub in his weariness. But he wouldn’t surrender the territory.

Akpabio chewed his teeth.

The PDP chose his cub. Akpabio had had enough. He had to do what he had to do.

The leader of the PDP in the senate has a raft.

It’s unlikely the EFCC will relax its grip.

But at least Akpabio can come back with new claws to teach his cub a little lesson in 2019. It could lead to fractures.

I have just heard Akpabio asking Saraki to reconvene that senate now!

