Before you Feed on Lies

By Uwem Etukudo, Uyo

There’s this picture trending on the social media space with The National Chairman of PDP kneeling down while the PDP presidential Candidate sits.

Ordinarily, i would have overlooked this baseless post sponsored by The opposition Party, The APC but as a political analyst, i resolved its expedient that records be set straight as it concerns the issue.

Base on the Doctrines of Christianity, Kneeling is one of the most effective Position that has been widely adopted.

While others may choose any other posture like sitting, standing while bending the head etc while praying, Kneeling stands out as the best

As a Christian which The PDP chairman is, Choosing to kneel while offering prayers is the best way as this Reveals the truest astute of his beliefs, hovering the Propaganda of the opposition.

Kneeling signifies humility just as it is recorded in the Bible in Proverbs “That pride goes before a fall” , and the chairman acknowledging this fact spells out why he decided to Petition heaven while kneeling.

Moreover, Kneeling before God gives a man the Boldness to stand before men.

The Chairman’s Decision to kneel will be Clearly seen Come February 2019.

While the Opposition is Scampering to smear the Reputation of the People’s Democratic Party, The Leadership under Secondus’ watch will Continue to Go to God in prayer Through Kneeling.

On a final note, Muslim’s Attitude towards prayers may not be the same as that is Clearly seen in the pictorial attachment below.

It is necessary that Leaders must Pray to enable them Lead effectively even when their subject are not.

Be Guided Accordingly

