Extra: The two people controlling Nigeria and other Issues

By Abel Udoekene

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari undoubtedly deserve a Nobel prize for her current revelation that Nigeria is controlled by two men not President Muhammadu Buhari. These two men according to her, are so powerful that people nicodemusly sneak into their houses at night to leak their shoe just to get a piece of the National cake.

Clearly, most Nigerians are beginning to realized that the campaign and promise of change that was championed by President Buhari in 2015, has become a reality of chain controlled by two un-elected and unknown impostors, but the absurdity of these two impostors controlling the affairs of the nation is already sending a lot of wrong messages to Nigerians, especially now that there are claims that the man currently wearing the face of President Buhari is a certain Jubril from Sudan.

Sometimes I wonder, if the politics of Nigerians waiting silently for the change promised by President Buhari in 2015, from making $1 to be N1, to creating employment opportunities for millions of unemployed Nigerians, among others is really worth it. However, the revealing light on how we got here has now been shone by her Excellency, Aisha Buhari.

As a Nigerian, I am not only worried by these revelation but I am determined to make sure we collectively get out of these mess in 2019.

Whether we believe the theory of Mrs Aisha Buhari that two men are in charge of our economy or not. We have a lot of work to do. Nigeria needs our help, Nigeria needs our Prayers.

What do you think is the way out of this mess?

Abel Udoekene is a writer, a fish farmer and a social media influencer and can be reached via [email protected] or on connect with him on Twitter

