Extra: The two people controlling Nigeria and other Issues
By Abel Udoekene
The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari undoubtedly deserve a Nobel prize for her current revelation that Nigeria is controlled by two men not President Muhammadu Buhari. These two men according to her, are so powerful that people nicodemusly sneak into their houses at night to leak their shoe just to get a piece of the National cake.
Clearly, most Nigerians are beginning to realized that the campaign and promise of change that was championed by President Buhari in 2015, has become a reality of chain controlled by two un-elected and unknown impostors, but the absurdity of these two impostors controlling the affairs of the nation is already sending a lot of wrong messages to Nigerians, especially now that there are claims that the man currently wearing the face of President Buhari is a certain Jubril from Sudan.
Sometimes I wonder, if the politics of Nigerians waiting silently for the change promised by President Buhari in 2015, from making $1 to be N1, to creating employment opportunities for millions of unemployed Nigerians, among others is really worth it. However, the revealing light on how we got here has now been shone by her Excellency, Aisha Buhari.
As a Nigerian, I am not only worried by these revelation but I am determined to make sure we collectively get out of these mess in 2019.
Whether we believe the theory of Mrs Aisha Buhari that two men are in charge of our economy or not. We have a lot of work to do. Nigeria needs our help, Nigeria needs our Prayers.
What do you think is the way out of this mess?
Please comment below.
Abel Udoekene is a writer, a fish farmer and a social media influencer and can be reached via [email protected] or on connect with him on Twitter
Vote out Buhari. Appoint Aisha as a minister, she is a courageous woman
Its a big shame if two people are currently controlling Buhari.
We need to know them and deal with them publicly.
But Buhari must go
Nigeria is in a big mess. Prayer only won’t solve this, we must vote out Buhari.
Whether it is Jubril or two men. Buhari must go
We shall Prevail.
Vote for Atiku
i wonder why our leaders in this country are not been honest,imaging what is going on in aso rock,how nigeria is been controlled by an imposter,may god almighty deliver us from this mess befor 2019.
Its Atiku or no other.
We don’t need a pseudo as a President
Buhari will win.
Whether you like it or yes.
Foolish Yoruba goat like you
Say no more my brother, I feel your pain.
We are in these mess together.
Aisha Buhari is a hero. I can understand what she is going through.
As a female, I will mobilize people to support Atiku. We have to unveil those currently putting us in the hardship
This is on of the best thing I’ve read today. Buhari needs our help.
We have to send him home in 2019.
He has done his best.
I don’t think he has the strength any longer
As an APC member, I felt very disappointed with the revelation of the first lady, its a shame on us.
I know what she is going through, we must all rise up to assist her.
Those holding Buhari captive must free him
The solution is not voting for Atiku, the solution is knowing who they are and why they are wielding so much power.
We need to deliver Nigeria from these cabals.
Its sad for that these men are holding Mr President captive.
They should allow Buhari to give us the promised change
Buhari is history.
We need Osinbajo to become president not a corruption Atiku
Buhari had destroy our economy and image.
We have to vote him out.
2019 will mark the end of Buhari and his co thieves.
I know the wife is just putting up this drama to save her head in 2019. But it won’t work.
One of them is Abba Kyari.
Aisha Buhari has complained about him before.
The man is too powerful.
Some people say Jubril of Sudan is controlling Nigeria,
Aisha Buhari say it is Not Buhari but two powerful people.
APC say the man is hale and hearty, what is really going on.
Please can someone help us.
The confusion is getting much by the day
To vote the APC govt out