Nsima Ekere: Trailing the path

By Kokoette Udom

In human race, the path is always characterize by mixed adventures. This is expected of every being who has to decide which path to take. Just as leaders are born with a mandate and a mission to fulfill at their right time. It’s Truism, that God’s way is of divine mystery made fulfilled at appointed time. But despite the divine will, it is Consistency and steadfastness attributes that extinguish all human.

The above prelude is a summation of obong Nsima Ekere who like a regalia has wore the priceless attributes of consistency and steadfastnss to meet up the divine call of 2019.

He has trail the path consistently and his synomous to excellence.

This has made him a threat of sort to the opposition media hireling who lacking on credible fault him have resorted to blackmail and propaganda.

This has been buttress by the fact that since his emergence as NDDC boss, while others state under the commission are breathing a sight of relieved with excellent job delivery and interventions, It is only in Akwa Ibom that NDDC and obong Nsima ekere is seen as a political party and as such must be fought. The reason is very simple. When excellence is consistently done, the mediocre get scared of being over taken.

Little wonder Obong Nsima Ekere second name is EXCELLENCE..

Obong ekere has remain steadfast to the dream of a new Akwa ibom. That is why with his current position, he has steadfastly delivered the dream blueprint with his interventionist approach.

He understand the greatest need of Akwa ibom people who have been subjected to leadership failures since 2015 and failure to understand that where politics ends, leadership and governance should be prioritize.

He has shone as a super brand that will propelled Akwa ibom to greater reckoning consolidating the uncommon transformation era.

ONE, is a name coin by admirers that also emboldened the unity approach he has steadfastly trail for Akwa ibom state future.

