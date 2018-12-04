Onofiok Luke’s Light Continues to Shine

Share this post:









By Aniekan Udofia

The towering popularity and acceptance of the candidacy of Rt Hon. Barr Onofiok Luke the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Candidate of the PDP for Etinan Federal Constituency continued to soar.

On Monday 3 December 2019, the Amazing Grace Campaign team of the Mr Speaker was in three Wards in Etinan Local Government Area (LGA): Northern Iman Ward 2, Urban Ward 5 and Urban Ward 4.

Rt Hon. Barr Luke arrived Northern Iman Ward 2 to meet a large gathering of people who had come out to welcome him and declare their support for his candidacy. One after the other prominent sons and daughters of Northern Iman 2 took their turns to extol the virtues of Mr Onofiok Luke and said how they are very sure his representation will bring them good.

Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Local Media Mr Uko Umoh a son of Northern Iman Ward 2 assured the PDP Candidate Mr Luke that the Ward will deliver PDP comprehensively starting from the Presidency to the State House of Assembly.

The campaign team training moved to Urban Ward 5 which has six villages: Afaha Iman, Afaha AkpanEkpo, Ikot Udoabia, Ishiet Erong, Ikot Ikpukho and Ikot Akata. Ward 5 has 7 Polling units with one village Ikot Udoabia having 2 units.

Speaking on behalf of the Village Heads, Eteidung Ime Ekong village head of Ikot Akata said the 6 Village heads all came out to show their solidarity and support to the person of Rt Hon Barr Onofiok Luke. He added that it can only take an Onofiok Luke to bring out all these traditional rulers who ordinarily would not all come out just for a political campaign of one party. Eteidung Ekong said they have seen what Onofiok Luke has done and they are confident he would do more as a Federal Lawmaker.

Others who spoke were the Women leader deaconess Sadi Effiong Utin, Councillor Urban 5 Idongesit Kenneth Lawson, Youth Council Chairman Ndanti Ekperikpe, Youth Leader of the PDP in the Ward Victor Ashong, former Student leader Ubon Marcus, Ward chairman Elder Etop Ufia, the member representing Etinan State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Hon Barr Aniefiok Dennis and other prominent sons of the Ward. They all reaffirmed their support for the Speaker.

The Amazing Grace campaign team rounded off it campaign for that day at Urban Ward 4 which has 5 Villages: Edem Ekpat, Ndon Eyo, Ekpene Ibom, Ikot Inyang Osom and Leprosy Colony.

Former International President Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Aparawa Nse Ubeh said that Urban Ward 4 Will deliver Onofiok Luke 100 percent. He added that the Ward has always toed one line when it comes to elections and that from 1998 the PDP has been rooted in the Ward.

Also speaking Ambassador Pastor Andrew Uwanta said that is support for the Speaker is unwaivering. He commended the leadership of the ward and charged them to remain united.

The Candidate of the PDP for Etinan Federal Constituency Rt Hon Barr Onofiok Luke thanked the people for their support and also asked that the support be extended to the Presidential candidate of the PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Udom Emmanuel, Senator Obong Bassey Albert and Hon Barr Aniefiok Dennis. He promised to provide effective representation to the Federal Constituency.

Rt Hon Barr Luke said he would be a voice at the National Assembly that will not be afraid to speak

He added that he would not compromise the good of the constituency for his personal gain. He assured the people that is representation will attract Federal gains to Akwa Ibom State.

Rt Hon Barr Luke admonished the people to shun violence as the PDP is totally against electoral violence. He called on the people participate in the electoral process and protect their votes.

The Speaker said that he is a strong believer of “before you teach someone how to fish , first give the person fish to eat to conquer the hunger”. He told the women that that is what Governor Udom is doing with the interest free loans to market women before the industries will come in full force.

With 6 Wards already visited so far, the Amazing Grace campaign team will continue the tour of other Wards within the Federal Constituency.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 4 times, 6 visits today)