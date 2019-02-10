Paul Ekpo, A’Ibom INEC Rec and the APC Fear Syndrome

Share this post:









By Iniubong ANAKO

It’s a common knowledge that there are chronic propagandists working to promote the comedy conglomerate called APC both in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general. Their assigned task is to sort and feed the innocent public with outright fallacy and malicious reports.

They are all out to blackmail unnecessarily even beyond politics, simply because they are the devil’s toolbox in APC and they appear not to have any other choice than to obey. They are seemingly controlled by the influence of tramadol, reason why they can’t see and hear clearly. Their stocks in trade is to rain myopic meaning in the polity.

One of such agents who can only be describe as a political robbers is a certain George Udom who believes that falsehood is the best way to become a popular social media influencer. Personally, I wouldn’t want to mind the very low empty vessel because he’s too cheap for people like us to attend to when we know too well that he has no direction. But, it’s a must do in order to help guide the innocent masses he’s trying to mislead.

I stand to condemn in strong terms every unnecessary attempt by this agent of distruction who falsefully informed that in the residence of the state chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, yesterday, that it was unanimously adopted after huge sums of money was changed hands to the INEC agents either through a few spacial advisers and aides to Gov Udom Emmanuel led by his (George Udom’s) good friend, Udeme Etukeyen in Etinan. That all uncollected PVCs be handed over to a selected PDP agents at the end of the extended collection date of 11th February 2019. Adding that this is one of indicators that the INEC Rec in Akwa Ibom state has been grossly induced and compromised.

Let me say here that this allegation is not only childish but laughable in every sense of it, because there was not and will be nothing as such. The state chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo is a high profiled personality with integrity who cannot bring himself that low as desperate politicians in the APC tramadolists association. So there was no such meeting and discussion with the Akwa Ibom INEC Rec or whosoever anywhere in the world.

I also make bold to state here authoritively that this is nothing but part of their failed efforts to implicate the Akwa Ibom State INEC Rec for his removal. Simply because they are already afraid of defeat if a very open, free, fair and credible elections will be conducted.

They are not only desperate but unconscious for failure has been written in their faces already. So for that fear of losing the general elections, they want to go diabolically to reclaim mandate at the centre and also to steel the people’s mandate here in Akwa Ibom. But what they don’t know is that 2019 general elections in Nigeria is beyond their manipulation and distruction.

Before you attempt to implicate Paul Ekpo and others, take your mind back to the last PDP primaries in Akwa Ibom and the Presidential Primaries in Nigeria which I can put to you that Paul Ekpo was the divine instrument of peace as the chairman of all the PDP chairmen in Nigeria for such a free, fair, credible, transparent and widely open political primaries elections exercise ever in the history of Nigeria. That has never been conducted anywhere in Africa, as such was confirmed globally while recieved numerous recommendations that trailed in till today. I personally called it “a rancore free conduct of PDP primaries” with the receipt of Paul Ekpo.

What are the APCs afraid of, for Christ sake. They’re claiming to fight corruption but with unclean hands. Who are they trying to decieve when the APC government is the worst and most corrupt government that we have in the history of Nigeria.

Enough of this macabre dance mbok.

Iniubong ANAKO writes in from Iman Utang Akwa Ibom

