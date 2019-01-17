Udo Kierian Akpan: Too relevant to be Ignored

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

Without an iota of doubt, Rt Hon (Sir) Udo Kieran Akpan is one of the most favoured among all political juggernauts from Annang extraction in Akwa Ibom state.

Apart from being the longest serving member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, he still enjoins tremendous level of goodwill and respectability within the political class. Despite all the criticisms against his third term aspiration from his constituents INCLUDING ME, Udo Kierian was never distracted. Instead he gathered all the stones we threw at him to build a fence around his ambition. That focus, earned him his ultimate target (PDP flag), which was presented to him on January 16, 2019 at Uyo township Stadium. A big lesson for only those who care to learn.

Other than his current position as the Leader of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Akpan earns a lot of respect for his capacity to peep into the political future and act appropriately. That he knows when to pull the trigger, makes him a force that cannot be ignored within and outside his constituency. For the first time in the history or Oruk Anam, he succeeded in going for a second term in 2015 when he emerged as Deputy speaker and now, he is currently carrying a third term flag of the ruling Peoples Democratic party at hand. This makes him towers above his peers in terms of political strategy.

The role of Udo Kierian in 2015, towards the victorious emergence of Mr Udom Emmanuel and Senator Godswill Akpabio as Akwa Ibom state Governor and Senator of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district against all odds and forces, remains fresh on the memories of most Akwa Ibomites. All these makes him a force that cannot be ignored.

This committed Methodist Knight has been in the corridor of power since age 32 and has been excellent in the discharge of his primary and assigned tasks for more than 22years now.

From State Chairman – Nigeria Civil Service Union in 1997 he contested and won as the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour congress between 1999 to 2007. From there he was appointed as the Honourable Special Adviser on labour and productivity to Akwa Ibom State Government between 2007 to 2010.

His good track records helped him to win the toughest elections against Hon Prince Ikim in 2011 and was subsequently reelected in 2015, when his colleagues found him worthy of the position of a deputy Speaker between 2011 and 2015.

Despite his loyalty and respect for former Governor Godswill Akpabio, Udo Kierian proved that loyalty is not slavery, when he walked out on Senator Akpabio and stood his grounds as a courageous Annang man that can never betray his in-law (Gov Emmanuel) by defecting with his former Boss to the All Progressive Congress, despite the pressure mounted on him. This amongst many, are connected to why the Apex Socio Cultural group in Annang Land, recently reelected him unanimously for a second term, as the International President of Ati Annang foundation.

In the legislative business, Udo Kierian is not found wanting. He currently holds the trophy of the best legislator in the history of Oruk Anam.

In law and policy making, Akpan has performed exceedingly well with more than 10 bills to his credit. His constituency projects spans from educational empowerment, Health Care delivery, Human Capital development/ empowerment and infrastructural development. Apart from attracting roads and other infrastructural development to an area that was once short of basic social amenities, Akpan is widely known for his three basic core values of touching lives, Raising Champions and inspiring hope.

His strong desire to return Gov Udom Emmanuel for a second term necessitates his regular quote thus: ” …for the sake of our Children and the entire Annang race, we must support Eket Senatorial district to complete their 8years. Uyo did theirs through Obong Victor Attah, Ikot Ekpene did theirs through Godswill Akpabio and Eket is doing theirs through Udom Emmanuel “.

What makes him an exceptional politician is his style of canvassing for Votes. It’s on record that he remains the only Aspirant that went round all the Wards to tell his people “thank you”, for a successful Party Primaries. From all indications, this does not in any way mean that he won’t go round again for campaigns. This makes him a politician that knows his onions.

That he controls the greatest percentage of Electorates in Oruk Anam, one of the vote baskets of Akwa Ibom State, makes him too relevant to be ignored by any gubernatorial, senatorial and even Presidential candidate of any party.

Udo Kierian Akpan is a political juggernaut. A big Congratulations to the right Honourable

Take a bow sir, Party is supreme!

