Akwa Ibom PDP spokesperson debunks defection rumours, pledge loyalty to Party

The Publicity Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong has described the rumours of his defection from PDP as false and untrue.

In a statement on Facebook, Comrade Ememobong noted that he has never considered nor taken steps to resign his office as Publicity Secretary of PDP in Akwa Ibom State chapter.

He maintained that he was totally committed to the Second term aspiration of Governor Udom Emmanuel who he described as a great inspiration to upwardly mobile persons.

The Statement reads:

“This morning I received calls from friends and relatives residing in Abuja intimating me of a news item aired on the programme ‘Political platform ‘ on Ray Power radio stating that I had resigned from my position as Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party Akwa Ibom State chapter and indicated my intention to defect from the party.

“I placed a call to Dr Amaechi who produces the programme and informed him that I had never discussed or conferred with anybody dead or alive about any plan to resign from my office and party.

“He apologised and stated that the news item was brought in by a staff and without double checking, the news was aired. He assured that a retraction will be issued immediately on the frequency and subsequently on the programme tomorrow, I will be hosted via live call in to speak on the issue.

“Let me state here and for the records that, I have never considered nor taken steps to resign my office as Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party Akwa Ibom State chapter or my membership of the Party. “I am therefore amazed at the fabrication of such extremely untrue story against my person. I believe totally in the person and leadership of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, H.E Mr. Udom Emmanuel who has been and remains a great inspiration to me and many other upwardly mobile persons who have had an encounter with him. “I do not have and will not have any plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party and I urge news media to always verify their stories before publishing or airing same. “I empathise with those whom this negative news may have impacted negatively on them. The inconveniences are regretted.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 27 times, 30 visits today)