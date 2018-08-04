We are ready to present a good alternative to Buhari in 2019 – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says they are ready to present a good alternative to president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this in a chat with the Punch.

According to him, PDP will rely on Nigerians to help them choose the candidate who will best serve the need of all Nigerians

He noted that the era of imposition was over, and vowed that the PDP will not disappoint Nigerians again

“As a party, we have so many candidates already, but Nigerians will determine their next president,” he told the Punch

“Nigerians are desirous of change; there is no argument about that. And it is more than obvious that the APC is bent on presenting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. The party does not have any other alternative. So, Nigerians desiring change can’t get it in the APC. They are looking at the PDP. We don’t want to disappoint them again.

“There are so many demands in the country now. Some people are agitating for restructuring, some want a leader with experience, not somebody that will get to power and wait for another six months before appointing ministers, some want young people. All of these factors will come to play in selecting our presidential candidate.

“Nigerians will signpost who they believe should lead them. We want to produce a credible candidate. Nigerians will sing the song of the one they want to lead them; the party doesn’t have any candidate yet.

“Currently, there are debates over the age of who should be our President, whether the President should be young or old. Therefore, there are so many aggregations of opinions, so what Nigerians say about the kind of candidate they want will inform our choice.

“We don’t want the party to be damaged again over allegations of imposition.” he added.

