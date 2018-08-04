We will resist any attempt by APC to illegally take control of the Senate – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to resist any illegal attempt by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to forcefully take control of the Senate.

The PDP disclosed this in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, the desperation by APC to forcefully and illegally take control of the Senate was nothing short of a civilianised coup.

The PDP advised the Chief Justice of Nigeria to protect the sanctity of the judiciary especially at this trying time to avoid being used by the APC to truncate democracy.

“While we trust that the Chief Justice of Nigeria will protect the sanctity of our judiciary especially at this trying time in our national history, we call on the institution of the judiciary at all levels to immune itself from being used by enemies of our democracy as no house falls leaving its roof standing.” the PDP noted.

“This desperation by despotic forces to forcefully and illegally take control of the Senate, the highest symbol of our democratic order, is nothing short of ‘civilianised coup’ which must be resisted by all.

“The judiciary must therefore ensure that it is not intimidated or ensnared to be party to a desperate bid to destabilise our nation.

“The PDP holds that this newest devilish plot to destabilise our democracy lays credence to our earlier stand that President Buhari’s supposed London vacation is a ploy to absolve himself of responsibility for the political terror they have plotted to unleash on the opposition, especially the National Assembly.

“Although they denied it as usual, Nigerians can bear witness to the fact that there is nothing the APC government denied that they did not eventually execute.” the statement added

