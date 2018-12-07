2019: Let it be Atiku Abubakar

Share this post:









By Kingsley Nebolisa

Nigeria is on the brink of total and complete collapse should the present occupants be allowed to stay in office beyond May 2019. We won’t recover trust me. The worse thing that can happen to any man/woman is to pretend that all is well whereas his/her house is on flames.

As 2019 general election draws closer(less than three months), let us be very careful in our decisions especially our choice of who to occupy the seat in ASOROCK.

Just as the way and manner some of us were ruthlessly deceived in 2015 general election by the so-called agents of change APC and PMB, we must be careful not to fall as their prey yet again in their devilish, deceitful and pretentious lies. Posterity has shown that they have absolutely nothing to offer.

We must get it right this time around come 2019 and the only man with the vast knowledge, experience and intellectual capacity needed to pilot the affairs of our great nation Nigeria from the pit of hell sent to her by the incumbent president and his team of misfits is no other person than HIS EXCELLENCY ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (WAZIRIN ADAMAWA). The man with the magic wand!

What we Nigerians, need at this critical/trying time is a man that has been there before, a man whose undisputed antecedents are very sound and convincing.

We all knew exactly what Wazirin Adamawa did when he was our vice president for eight years?

His records are still there and a template for any serious incoming administration that wants to leave an indelible mark to study and learn from.

When I first learnt of his ambition of contesting for the presidential seat come 2019, my heart gladdens, for, I see a man that is very eager to sacrifice all for the benefits of his people.

ATIKU is a global figure with an impeccable character. A man that is so good from CENTRE to CIRCUMFERENCE.

One of the major reasons I am rooting for ATIKU’s presidency is his detribalistic nature. Nigerians need a man that sees other tribes and religion as his own. A man whose dictionary doesn’t have the word “DISCRIMINATION ” in it.

Every Nigerian knows that PMB-led administration is a government of one-sided, nepotic and ethnic bigot. APC is a party that is bold enough to tag some section of the country as ‘5%ners’.

If we truly want to get it right, then let’s give it to ATIKU because he is the only candidate that has the will power to correct all the abnormalities perpetrated by this outgoing administration of PMB ranging from INFRASTRUCTURAL NEGLECT of some ZONES, LOPSIDED APPOINTMENTS, IMPUNITY, CORRUPTION to INSECURITIES.

ATIKU will be the best thing to ever happen to us if we elect him as our next president because, he is the only candidate that believes in a “RESTRUCTURED NIGERIA”.

He is the only man that can unite the three arms of the government for a workable system and not what we have currently where impunity is the order of the day.

Gentlemen and ladies, nobody is happy with what the herdsmen, boko Haram are doing in some part of the country, without any concrete efforts of the incumbent government to tackle the reckless and brutality of those devilish and wicked herdsmen/boko Haram. We need a man that can go all out to curb their excesses. ATIKU is the only candidate that can stop these madness head on.

As the election year draws closer by the day, please do not allow them to deceive you again.

Let us unanimously vote for ATIKU ABUBAKAR for he is the only man that can save this sinking ship with his vast experience.

We are not forgetting his running mate HE Mr Peter Obi, a man that came far ahead of his generation. The best and most outstanding governor we have ever had and dream to have in Anambra State.

These duo are exactly the right combination if we really want to get it right come 2019.

#Let”sGetNigeriaWorkingAgain!

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)