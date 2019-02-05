2019 Presidency: Obasanjo reveals why he is supporting Buhari

Share this post:









Son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo, has revealed reasons why Nigerians should support President Muhammadu Buhari re-election bid.

Obasanjo, who is the President, The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), urged Nigerians not to trust former Vice President Atiku Abubakar since he planned to sell the NNPC

According to him, Buhari was focus on securing the future of the country for the Nigerian youth.

He stressed that his support for Buhari unlike his father was because he stood out among other presidential candidates in his determination to bequeath a secured future for the youth of Nigeria, NAN reports.

“Education is one of the tenets of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, focusing on youth empowerment, youth participation and securing a better future for our generation and the generations to come,” he stated

“We have Buharists in the United States and all over the world. So I am here to encourage them and to support them in every way we can

“My support for Buhari is because he stood out among other presidential candidates because of his determination to bequeath a secured future for the youth of Nigeria.

“President Buhari has opened up the space for the youth of the country to participate politically, economically, and all other areas of the economy.

“Recently, there was the women and youth campaign wing that was inaugurated by the president, which showed that he wants to ensure that the youth and the women have a strong voice in his re-election campaign.

“We believe that by doing that, Mr. President wants us to be part of his administration going forward. Mr. President is one who has made us believe again in our country, who has made us proud of our country.

“At the international stage, we are not being looked upon like a pariah nation. So I believe for Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the diaspora, they have seen that Mr. President is the best candidate.’’

