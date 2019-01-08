AmaechiTapes: Atiku commends Amaechi for speaking the truth, urged him to join PDP

Share this post:









The Presidential Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commended the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for speaking the truth about the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In leaked audio which was released by a former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, Amaechi was alleged to have said that Buhari does not listen to anybody and cannot even read.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku sympathizes with Amaechi for the treatment by the ruling party for speaking the truth. He urged Amaechi to immediately resign and join the PDP.

“We lament the shabby treatment of Amaechi for speaking truth to power in a leaked audio tape which led to his being made a ceremonial director general of the president’s re-election campaign organization.

“We dare say that the cold war between the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as well as the statements credited to the latter in a leaked tape which led to the appointment of Tinubu to take charge of the campaigns are at the least a national embarrassment to the nation.

“Amaechi must now resign and return home to the PDP where he belongs,”

