APC will win Akwa Ibom convincingly in 2019- Akpabio

1 hour ago
The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has assured the All Progressive Congress (APC) of convincing victory in Akwa Ibom State in the 2019 general election.

In a Statement on Twitter, Senator Akpabio thanked Akwa Ibom people for standing with him and assured them of his desire and determination to ensure the APC wins convincingly in Akwa Ibom State in 2019.

The Statement reads:

”Thank you so much Akwa Ibomite for your Support.
Your decision to stand on the side of development is very Inspiring.
We will never relent in our effort to ensure that APC win in Akwa Ibom convincingly in 2019,”

Nsikak
Guest
Nsikak

You are joking. aPC can’t win. You will be disgrace, no man can play God

Mmengene Archibong
Guest
Mmengene Archibong

A foolish he goat like you, you will not shut up.
You stole so much from Always Ibomites, you will surely pay for it

