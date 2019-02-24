Nigeria Today

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku wins at Namadi Sambo’s Polling Unit in Kaduna

3 hours ago
Atiku Abubakar
Agency Report

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, won the Saturday contest at the Polling Unit of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.

Announcing the result of the Polling Unit, the presiding officer of the unit, Hajara Lawal, said Mr Abubakar’s PDP polled 207 votes defeating the Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which scored 34 votes.

The PDP also won the election to the Senate with 117 votes, while the APC got 30 votes. Shehu Sani of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 92 votes.

Mr Lawal said in the House of Representatives election in the Polling Unit, PDP got 194 votes, APC 30 votes, while PRP got 19 votes.

(NAN)

