Coronavirus: FG tracing 4,370 people

Share this post:









Agency Report

The federal government says it is tracing no fewer than 4,370 people that have contacts with index cases of the novel Coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while giving an update on the measures being taken by the government to tackle the pandemic.

“We have 4,370 people of interest whom we are tracing, and we urge those who have had contact with suspected cases to immediately report to the authorities.

“We urge Nigerians to support the authorities in this regard, because we are on the verge of reaching the level of community spread.

“We must stop this immediately or we will record exponential cases in the days ahead,” he said.

The minister noted that being positive to Coronavirus is not a death sentence, and there is no justification for people not to surrender themselves for test.

He said some Nigerians, who flew into the country from overseas, filled wrong addresses and phone numbers in their forms, making it difficult to trace them when the need arose.

“We are not getting the kind of cooperation that this moment deserves from Nigerians.

“Many are busy engaging in meaningless criticisms instead of complying with the stipulated directives to keep people safe.

“Some Nigerians defied orders to stay away from large gatherings, while some religious leaders wilfully flouted the directives to ensure social distancing.

“The government is doing its best, but we need the citizens to do their best too,” he said.

The minister said it has got to the stage when government would have to use “strong enforcement” for people to comply with directives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)