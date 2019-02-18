Don’t take us for granted, Buhari warns INEC

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) not to take Nigerians for granted.

Buhari disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing APC Caucus meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the postponement of the election was uncalled for, even when INEC had the resources and the time to plan for the election.

He promised to investigate and punish those responsible for the Postponement of the election.

He maintained that he was going to win the election and urged Nigerians to go all out and vote for him on Saturday 23, 2019.

