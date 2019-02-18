Nigeria Today

Don’t take us for granted, Buhari warns INEC

2 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) not to take Nigerians for granted.

Buhari disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing APC Caucus meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the postponement of the election was uncalled for, even when INEC had the resources and the time to plan for the election.

He promised to investigate and punish those responsible for the Postponement of the election.

He maintained that he was going to win the election and urged Nigerians to go all out and vote for him on Saturday 23, 2019.

6
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Thank you Mr President.
We are with you.
Don’t mind the stupid 5%

2 hours ago
Anietie
Guest
Anietie

No shaking, Buhari till 2023.
Owo Akapbio.
Akpabio for life

2 hours ago
OluwaSeun
Guest
OluwaSeun

You people don’t even know how to lie.
God will punish APC and all those that made me to waste my hard earn resources to travel down to vote for Buhari.
I won’t vote for Buhari and APc again.
I am mobilizing people for Atiku.
You have taken us for a fools

2 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Buhari will fail in my unit and my ward.
I am doing all the mobilization I can.
These nonsense must stop

2 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Stupid idiotic fool like you.
We have the votes in the North.
You can keep your votes.
Buhari will win whether your yourba people like it or not

2 hours ago
Usiju Audu
Guest
Usiju Audu

Shut up. You are a killer and Allah will reward you for killing my family in Adamawa

2 hours ago

