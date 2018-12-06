Extra: Fayose list the two major achievements of President Buhari’s administration
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has listed the two major achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
According to a statement on Twitter, Fayose listed the achievement of Buhari to include:
“Making Nigeria the poverty capital of the World and Making Nigeria the third most terrorized country”
The Statement reads:
“Two of the major achievements of this APC govt of Buhari is that Nigeria is now the Poverty Capital of the World and the 3rd Most Terrorised Country. May God rescue our country from the hands of these retrogressive agents.”
Mr. Fayose or Fay shut your Amala Mouth up, Which other country in this world would ever reward someone who plotted a military coup against their constituted government with the position of the elected president of their country ? Biafra must leave Nigeria either dead or alive, Jubril with the code name Buhari get ready for we have sworn to be rather slaves of Israel than free citizens of a sharia republic.