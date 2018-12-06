Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> Extra: Fayose list the two major achievements of President Buhari’s administration

Extra: Fayose list the two major achievements of President Buhari’s administration

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has listed the two major achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to a statement on Twitter, Fayose listed the achievement of Buhari to include:

“Making Nigeria the poverty capital of the World and Making Nigeria the third most terrorized country”

The Statement reads:

“Two of the major achievements of this APC govt of Buhari is that Nigeria is now the Poverty Capital of the World and the 3rd Most Terrorised Country. May God rescue our country from the hands of these retrogressive agents.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 963 times, 963 visits today)

Share this post:

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA
Guest
Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA

Mr. Fayose or Fay shut your Amala Mouth up, Which other country in this world would ever reward someone who plotted a military coup against their constituted government with the position of the elected president of their country ? Biafra must leave Nigeria either dead or alive, Jubril with the code name Buhari get ready for we have sworn to be rather slaves of Israel than free citizens of a sharia republic.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh