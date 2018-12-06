Extra: Fayose list the two major achievements of President Buhari’s administration

Share this post:









Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has listed the two major achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to a statement on Twitter, Fayose listed the achievement of Buhari to include:

“Making Nigeria the poverty capital of the World and Making Nigeria the third most terrorized country”

The Statement reads:

“Two of the major achievements of this APC govt of Buhari is that Nigeria is now the Poverty Capital of the World and the 3rd Most Terrorised Country. May God rescue our country from the hands of these retrogressive agents.”

