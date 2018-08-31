Governor Ambode sets to dump APC to PDP according to reports

Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State is reportedly in a closed door meeting to perfect his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or the Action Democratic Congress, ADC, both of which are part of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP according to a Daily Post reports.

His decision is reportedly to guard against the moved by the National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu to impose another aspirant on the APC.

Ambode is reportedly not in the good books of Tinubu who according to Daily Post report will do everything possible to thwart his second term ambition.

A source who spoke with Nigeria Today on the condition of anonymity refuted the reports but claim that the National leader of APC was not in good terms with Ambode and maintained that the APC cannot afford to gamble with the thought of letting Ambode go at a time like now.

“I can tell you the story is just a rumour, there is no iota of truth in it.” He noted

“Ambode had a little disagrement with our leader and it will be sorted out shortly

“Ambode will be our flag bearer, we have already decided on that” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 27 visits today)