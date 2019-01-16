Governor Udom Emmanuel will definitely return to the AKS Government House.

Share this post:









…Former APC chieftain, Rt. Hon. Ignatius Edet boasts .

By: Annie Charles Emmanuel

A very strong Voice in the politics of Akwa Ibom State and former APC chieftain who doubles as an Ex-Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House Of Assembly has affirmed that Governor Udom Emmanuel will certainly return to the Hilltop mansion as governor of Akwa Ibom State till 2023.

Rt. Hon. Ignatius Udom made this known today 15th January 2019 at the Akwa Ibom State PDP governorship manifesto presentation /campaign flagoff of H. E. Deacon Udom Emmanuel.

Speaker Ignatius Edet who also defected today from the opposition party in the State APC said that the APC is failed political platform which is popularly known for it’s poor reward system.

Mr Edet went on to say that the APC in the state is full of corrupt politicians who are more concerned about their welfare than that of the common good of the populace.

At the campaign flag off, Mr Edet who was seen to be very happy to return to the PDP affirmed that the PDP is religion and a great party to belong .

Part of the activities today that made the epoch making event very phenomenal as it were was the home coming and defection of over 5000 followers of Engr. Ignatius Edet who are also defectors of the APC, who joined the Umbrella party declaring their support for the reflection of Deacon. Udom Emmanuel come march 2nd governorship elections in the State.

High point of the event today was the presentation of Governor Udom Emmanuel manifesto tagged “the completion Agenda”

In the words of Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Manifesto is to set the tone and the blueprint in which his governance policies shall be executed.

The focus of Emmanuel’s manifesto as presented today includes:

(A) Aviation Development

(B) Industrialization

(C)Rural Development

(D)Agriculture and Food sufficiency

(E)Human Capacity Development

(F)Security

(H) Housing and

(I) Small and medium Scale business .

At the PDP governorship campaign flag off, candidates of the Umbrella party who won the last party primaries elections at different levels also received Flags to contest in the forth coming elections.

Dignitaries who graced the function today includes; Obong Paul Ekpo, PDP State chairman, Barr. Enoidem, PDP National legal adviser, Rt. Hon. Onofiok luke, Speaker AKHA,Senator Obong Basset Albert who doubles as the PDP Uyo senatorial candidate,H. E Idongesit Nkanga, party chieftains of the PDP, Socio political groups in their countless numbers and well wishers of Akwa Ibom and the PDP.

