I am seriously considering running against Buhari in 2019 – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki says he is consulting and actively considering running against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has learned its lesson from the loss in 2015 and he believes he can make the change.

He noted that Buhari has failed in terms of security and maintained that the PDP has a good opportunity to lead Nigeria in the right direction.

“I am consulting and actively considering it. I believe I can make the change,” he told Bloomberg.

“The PDP has learnt its lesson from the loss in 2015, and I think unfortunately the APC did not learn from their victory.

“While negotiating with the PDP, we listed a number of issues. We talked about how to sustain and improve the fight against corruption; the issue of providing more powers to the states; inclusion and having a more nationalistic approach on things we do; to continue to improve the environment that will ensure investments.

“We listed a number of items during the discussions with the PDP, and there is a written agreement to that. We trust that we can hold them to that.

“We would ensure that the party is strong on security. The APC too have not done well on the issue of security. We have the opportunity with the right kind of presidential candidate and president to provide the leadership for the party. The party has a good opportunity to lead the country in the right direction,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)