INEC denies budgeting N6 billion to feed Police

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied budgeting N6 billion to feed the Nigeria police force during the 2019 general election.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Twitter.

According to INEC, there was no budget head for feeding the police in the Election Budget, they maintained that the budget which was 25% less than N 6 billion covers all INEC permanent staff, ad hoc, presiding officers, supervisors, monitors, collation and returning officers and all security personnel on election duty including the Police.

“INEC did not budget N6 billion to feed the Police. There is no budget head for feeding the police in the INEC Election Budget” the commission noted.

“What we do have is a budget head for feeding all election personnel on election days and it covers all INEC permanent staff, ad hoc, presiding officers, supervisors, monitors, collation and returning officers and all security personnel on election duty including the Police

“The estimated budget for this is more than 25% less than what is being bandied around and it covers all elections including bye, re runs, run off and court ordered elections.” the commission added

