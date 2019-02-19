Leave Nigeria alone, APC warns US, UK and EU

Share this post:









The All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States to leave Nigeria alone and face their numerous challenges.

This was disclosed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Yekini Nabena when he addressed newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the UK and the EU should focus on the breakdown of the Brexit deal while the United States should focus on the alleged Russia interference in the last presidential election and leave Nigeria alone to face their internal matter.

He accused some foreign observers of trying to meddle or interfere in the democratic process of Nigeria with their uterance.

“In all elections conducted in the country, we have always welcomed local and foreign monitors and observers. In our view, this is a best practice and geared to ensure the transparency of our elections,” he noted

“But comments on our election processes coming from some western diplomats and accredited foreign observer missions have been downright meddlesome and tantamount to interference.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation and such actions by these western countries negate the principles of international law which outlaws interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation by another country.

“While the electioneering process might not be perfect as seen with the last-minute postponement of the General Elections, we must all work together to make it better.

“Statements and actions by these western diplomats and accredited foreign observer missions that erode confidence in the elections are inexcusable and strongly condemned.

“As a country, we will always find local solutions to our local challenges whenever they arise.

“The US, UK and EU have enough already on their hands. Their time and energy should be spent on the probe of alleged Russian interference in the immediate-past US elections, the breakdown of the Brexit deal between the UK and EU and many other serious challenges they face.” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)