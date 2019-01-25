Nigeria Today

Nigeria is a tyranny under construction – Shehu Sani

5 hours ago
The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani says Nigeria was a tyranny under construction.

In a response to the suspension of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Senator Sani noted that parliament has been demonized, the judiciary violated and the free press hunted.

His Statement reads:

“When the Parliament is demonized;When the Judiciary is violated;When the free press is hunted;When the civil society is antagonized;a tyranny is under construction,”

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

