Nigeria is a tyranny under construction – Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani says Nigeria was a tyranny under construction.

In a response to the suspension of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Senator Sani noted that parliament has been demonized, the judiciary violated and the free press hunted.

His Statement reads:

“When the Parliament is demonized;When the Judiciary is violated;When the free press is hunted;When the civil society is antagonized;a tyranny is under construction,”

