Our first priority is to keep America safe – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has vowed to ensure a safe and secure America.

In a plagiarized manifesto that appeared to have been lifted from somewhere and put on their website, the APC disclosed that they would strive to ensure a safe and secure America.

Following criticism from million of Nigerians who see the act as shameful and regrettable, the site has since been shutdown for alleged maintenance.

At the time of filing in this report, no official apology has been issued by the APC for the embarrassment it has cause the country for their action.

