PDP demands release of Kwara Senator

2 hours ago
Agency Report

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its Kwara South Senatorial candidate, Rufai Ibrahim, and other members who were arrested over political violence in the state.

The party said the lawmaker and other members were “framed-up, arrested and detained”.

The party made the demand in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the continued detention of Mr Ibrahim on the eve of a crucial election, in which he is a contender, was provocative.

He cautioned the police to stop “harassing, arresting and detaining” PDP members on “flimsy charges” that could directly pitch security agents against the people.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the PDP members in Kwara or any other state were law-abiding but would never allow themselves to be subjugated by anybody, particularly in this critical electoral process.

He called PDP members to immediately activate their individual and collective defence mechanisms by using every legitimate means available, to resist and dismantle the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigging machinery.

“We know that the plan of the APC is to stop our members from accessing their polling centres.

“Our members should deploy all legitimate means, including lawful self-preservation strategies and tactical maneuvers to beat the aggression, arrive at their respective polling centers and exercise their voting rights accordingly.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately call the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to order.

“We also call on lovers of democracy all over the world to rise in condemnation of this wicked harassment and arrest of our members ahead of a crucial election.

(NAN)

