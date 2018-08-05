Please reconvene and consider our request, Presidency tells Saraki

The senior special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang says the Federal government was appealing to the Senate president, Bukola Saraki to see the need to reconvene the Senate for the sake of the 2019 elections.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, Enang disclosed that the Presidency was not compelling the Senate to resume from recess but was appealing to them as a clarion call for the good of the nation.

He noted that the election was just around the corner and the Senate needs to urgently approve supplementary funds for the 2019 general election.

“We are not compelling them, we are appealing to them,” Enang said on Sunday at a press conference in Lagos.” Enang Noted

“We are appealing to senate leadership and all caucuses of the national assembly to see this as a clarion call for the good of the nation. As the liaison officer between NASS and the federal government, I know it is not the intention of the lawmakers to make Nigerians suffer.

“This is an election year and the budget has just been appended to hence the urgent need to give approval for supplementary funds for it,” Enang said.

“As a liaison officer between the presidency and the NASS, my duty is to make sure that both arms stay together and work in harmony.” he added.

