Those Promoting Buhari do not have shame – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that those Promoting President Muhammadu Buhari second term bid do not have shame.

In a Statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that President Buhari was becoming an embarrassment to Nigerians and wonders why his promoters does not allow him to go home and rest.

The statement reads:

“Presenting flag to the Presidential candidate of APC in Delta State? Is it that those promoting this man do not have shame? Embarrassing outing on NTA yesterday, another embarrassment in Delta state today, shouldn’t this man be allowed to go home and rest?,”

