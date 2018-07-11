Video: Father Lord, think and consider all who are hungry, Fayose Intercedes for Ekiti people

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has turned to God for help in the upcoming July 14 governorship polls.

Fayose who is backing his Deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, against a former Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi to succeed him interceeded on behalf of Ekiti People and pleaded with God to turn the ammunition that was brought into the State by the APC to naught.

The Prayer was in Yoruba but has been translated into English.

“Father Lord, think and consider all who are hungry, consider the sufferings of my people. Even if it is because of them only, I pray unto you today, let our wish be fulfilled. Let me be honoured today. I must not be put to shame… Some put their trust in chariots, some in their powers, you are my witness today Lord, if I have ever called on any other apart from you, do not let my prayers be answered.

“But since you are the only one I call on, I put my trust in you today because you are my salvation. Lord, conquer my enemies today! All the eyes looking at us, all hearts I meet today, everybody that will talk today, let them have mercy on me.

“You said in your words that I will possess all the lands I step on, today Lord, let me possess this land. Like you did for Joseph in the land of Egypt… So that I can govern my people. You are the mighty one in battle, let all the attacks and distractions of all the members of APC be a thing of the past. I tie them, I bind them, I conquer them because it is not by my power but by the Lord.

“Father Lord, once you are behind a person, the devil has been conquered; from Fayemi down to APC leaders, I bind and conquer you in Jesus name. I say you will not come back again!

“All the ammunition you brought, I turn it to naught. All help for you will end in futility. Today, when I return, let my people have cause to praise you. I ask for honour that nobody has ever enjoyed, today, let me be favoured!

“I kneel before you, today, let me be honoured, double my help. Help me Lord.

“I run after them, overtake them and grab what belongs to me in Jesus name.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook