You are a religious midget, Okupe tells El-Rufai

Former Senior Special Assistant to former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe has described the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as a religious midget.

Okupe Stated this in a statement on Twitter while responding to a statement credited to El-Rufai calling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi a Tribal bigot.

According to Okupe, El-Rufai was a rabid religious midget.

“PETER OBI IS A TRIBAL BIGOT….EL RUFAI ME: EL RUFAI IS A RABID RELIGIOUS MIDGET” he tweeted

