You are not fit to ask INEC chair to resign, Buhari’s Minister blast Oshiomhole

Share this post:









Minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu has blasted the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, for calling for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu.

Addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, Shittu disclosed that Oshiomole lacks moral justification to call for the resignation of the INEC boss.

He accused Oshiomhole of going after Yakubu when he allegedly conducted the most fraudulent primary in the history of APC.

He advised Oshiomole and the APC to allow INEC focus on conducting a credible election.

“When Oshiomhole supervised that party primaries elections, which can be described as most horrible and corrupt in the history of the party, who called for his resignation?

“I will not support such call for resignation of the INEC chairman. To err is human. We have not seen any political motivation as to what has happened in INEC.

“If Oshiomhole calls for resignation of the INEC chairman, he should also be preparing to resign as chairman of APC for conducting primaries marred by irregularities, and even accused of corruption in its conduct. Did anybody ask him to resign for the horrible management of primary elections under his watch?

“This is the first election that Professor Yakubu would be conducting, we need to give him the benefit of doubt and I will advise that all the political parties should be vigilant.

“If you bring in another chairman, when does such person begin to learn the process? Or will you on the basis of that call for another rescheduling of the elections? Certainly, it is unacceptable for anyone to ask for resignation of INEC chairman.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)