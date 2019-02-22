Your son, Goodluck Jonathan was a failure, Presidency tells Niger Deltans

Share this post:









The Presidency on Thursday alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan did not do anything for the Niger Delta during his time as Nigeria’s President.

This was disclosed by Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to the president.

According to her, Jonathan as a Christian, a PhD holder and a Niger Delta son did not do anything for Niger Delta for six years. He maintained that Buhari has done more than Jonathan for the Niger Delta.

“Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian, PhD, and core Niger Delta son, led this nation for six years. The Niger-Delta has little or nothing to show for it.” she tweeted

“Otuoke, his own village, had no road leading to it nor water. Along with water, the road has only been constructed by the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, a man so much hatred has been galvanized against in the Niger Delta.

“But the people know better and they know who their leader is. They know the one who truly loves them; they know the one who cares about them; they know the one that is bringing development to their region; they know the one who is fighting their corner; they know it is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Even Goodluck Jonathan Expressway was abandoned. Thank God for Completer general, President Buhari who completed the road. Now, commuters are a lot happier because it has eased the traffic logjam occasioned by the non-completion of the road.” she added.

