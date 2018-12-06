We are not afraid – PDP tells APC, EFCC

Share this post:









Press Release

The press statement by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress on the investigation and intended prosecution of some private citizens and public officials from Akwa IBOM State, over allegations of fraud is shallow, laughable and very expository of their ignorance of the law.

Besides the political mileage which that political ensemble hopes it can gain from the ill-motivated proposed prosecution, may we draw their attention to the fact that as at today, none of those listed by the stories flying around has been charged before any court. If they are eventually charged, the constitution presumes them innocent until proven guilty and the standard of proof for criminal matters remains beyond reasonable doubt. There is therefore no need for the APC to engage in a premature celebration of their imminent failure. The court of law is not partisan and will not dispense judgement according to federal might.

On Governor Udom Emmanuel’s performance in office, Akwa Ibom people clearly understand the pains suffered by the local APC politicians who are frequently embarrassed by the accolades poured on the Governor by the Presidency and other federal institutions, in recognition of his superlative performance in the administration of the resources of our state. Clear examples abound in the areas of food sufficiency, industrialization, increased power generation cum replacement of power infrastructure, road construction, education, healthcare etc. These achievements are contradictory to what is obtainable in states controlled by the APC, where payment of salaries is becoming excruciatingly difficult, if not outrightly impossible. Recently, the Governor of Benue state, was quoted to have said that since he returned to the PDP, he’s been paying salaries without any hitch. The question is, has his state’s allocation increased? No. The implied meaning is that there is something in the APC that prevents governments from paying salaries, let alone undertaking meaningful development. Akwa Ibom people have juxtaposed the two parties at all levels of governance and have chosen to remain under the coverage of the PDP.

However, when the APC is willing and ready, we will eagerly take them on a tour of the achievements of the Udom Emmanuel-led administration.

Finally, when the EFCC decides to charge any member of the current administration, we can assure that legal representation will be entered and the case pursued to a conclusive end. We will not behave like some acclaimed national comedians, who for fear of their past, when confronted, defected to the broom bearing coven. Our administration has nothing to fear, it is just unfortunate that the opposition using the EFCC, is strenuously trying to implicate our own son, Paul Usoro SAN who by dint of hard work and God’s grace has reached the peak of his career and is currently serving as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association(the first time an Akwa Ibom son has risen to that height). This scheme is reminiscent of the plot to pull down Hon. Justice Inyang Okoro, still plotted by the APC Akwa Ibom in the early days of this administration. As the first plot failed, so shall this fail.The evil plotting of the APC will remain mere plots without manifestation. After all the scripture had questioned, “who is he that says a thing and it comes to pass, when the Lord had not commanded it.”

Signed:

Comrade Ini Ememobong

State Publicity Secretary

People’s Democratic Party

Akwa Ibom State chapter

06122018

