PDP Expresses Shock Over Crash of Osinbajo’s Helicopter

Press Release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses shock over the crash of the helicopter carrying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Kabba, Kogi state, on Saturday.

The PDP thanks God for the safety of Vice President Osinbajo, members of his entourage and the crew.

The party however called for a thorough investigation into the traumatic incident adding that the safety of our leaders, and of course, all Nigerians, must be guaranteed, especially at this critical time.

The PDP urges all Nigerians irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political affiliation, to continue to pray for God’s continued intervention in our national life.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

