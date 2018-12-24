Nigeria Today

RE: Civil Liberties Organization Arbitration Meeting

RE: Civil Liberties Organization Arbitration Meeting

5 hours ago
Press Release

The State Executive Committee of the party has been notified by the State Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo of an invitation to a meeting, issued by the Civil Liberties Organization. The said meeting is to ‘discuss’ matters relating to the membership of the House of Assembly, which are already before different courts.

It was resolved that the party cannot participate in that meeting for many reasons, chief among them being the fact that these issues are before courts and therefore discussing them will be subjudice. Additionally, the choice of an arbitrator as a matter of convention, must be agreed to by the parties, not imposed by anybody, let alone a meddlesome interloper, whose bias is manifestly obvious.

Take notice that the People’s Democratic Party will not attend any meeting with the CLO or any other such organization or person, to discuss matters currently pending in courts, except otherwise ordered by the Court.

Signed:

Comrade Ini Ememobong
State Publicity Secretary
People’s Democratic Party
24122018

