There is no hiding place for Senator Godswill Akpabio

Press Release

We have read Anietie Ekong’s futile attempt at disentangling Senator Godswill Akpabio from the net and web of his evil conspiracy against the person of Rt. Hon (Barr) Onofiok Luke and the Office of the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly. Just like in real life, the more Senator Akpabio tries to disentangle himself, the more the net of his ungodly plans draws him in. His penchant for playing ostrich is common knowledge, but like the ostrich, he is the only one who doesn’t know that the world has a gracious view of his backside.

By this press statement where Sen. Godswill Akpabio refuses to address the Right Honourable Speaker by his office, rather addressing him as the member representing Nsit Ubium state constituency, he has clearly shown the world that his hands are actively in the plot to destabilize the state assembly. But this hatred for Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke as Speaker is neither new nor strange, after all in June 2015, the same Akpabio did everything within and in fact beyond his powers, to stop the emergence of Rt. Hon. Luke as Speaker. He took away the clerk of the House, seized the mace, intimidated honourable members and stalled the process of proclaiming the assembly on time. Akpabio may have in his usual style chosen to suffer selective amnesia, but Akwa Ibom people and PDP faithful remember the near Golgotha experience that Rt. Hon Luke passed through to get the ticket of the PDP for a second term. Akpabio it was who funded the opposition that the speaker faced during his re-election bid and even wrote off Nsit Ubium during the elections refusing to offer any financial support for the elections as the party leader then. He even stopped the party’s financial assistance to Nsit Ubium.

As history bears testimony, God has always been on the side of Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke. He won the nomination against Akpabio’s schemes, still emerged as the Speaker against his devious plans and has remained till date the speaker of the State Assembly and by the grace of God Almighty will remain so till the end of this legislative tenure, whether Akpabio likes it or not . What the former Governor hasn’t told his aides is the reason for his annoyance with the Speaker. The latter has simply opposed the inordinate ambition of the former of claiming to be the Tinubu of Akwa Ibom state, and being the alpha and omega of the state.

May we reiterate that the Honourable Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Onofiok Luke stands by his earlier statement on the sponsored assassination attempt on him by Senator Akpabio and at the appropriate time, will take necessary actions. The world should know that if anything untoward happens to the Speaker, Senator Akpabio and his wife should be held responsible.

We deeply sympathize with the plenty refusals Anietie Ekong and co have had to issue due to the meddlesome nature of their principal. As much as we empathize with them, we are aware that the earn their keep there.

As the days pass by, we are certain that opportunities will avail itself for us to illuminate some dark sides to the main reasons fueling the current political war in our state.

Anietie it may interest you to know that Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke knows Sen. Akpabio very well and Sen. Akpabio equally knows Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke well.

Kufre Okon

Press Secretary to the Honourable Speaker

Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly

