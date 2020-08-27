SON 2020/2021 Recruitment www.son.gov.ng

SON Recruitment www.son.gov.ng

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was established in 2015 for the main aim of controlling and maintaining the quality of all products around the nation.

The agency recruits both unemployed graduates and undergraduate citizens to reduce the risk of unemployment and to generate income for the masses.

Objectives of SON

Certification of all products. SON renders assistance during the production of goods. SON enhance the circulation of news regarding the standard of industrial products.

Mission

The mission of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria is to promote and maintain citizens confidence regarding products via quality assurance.

Vision

The vision of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria is to improve the living of Nigerian’s citizens via quality assurance.

Functions and Roles of SON

SON certifies products and approves them safe for consumption. SON conducts numerous tests on products and ensures that they’re up to standard SON distribute standard and safe sample products around the nation SON is in charge of establishing standard laboratories around the nation SON ensures that all products are registered and safe for consumption.

SON Recruitment Requirements 2020/2021

To be eligible for SON recruitment, candidates must have the following requirements

Must be a Nigerian

Must be within the age range of 25-35 years.

Must be computer literate and have the knowledge of basic programs like Microsoft Office and other related programs

Must be of good character and behaviour

Must be free of any financial embarrassment

Must be physically and mentally fit.

Must be creative, intelligent and have a passion for learning.

In addition, SON requires candidates to have either one or all of the following certificate; WAEC/NECO/GCE certificate with not less than 4 credits including the English language at one sitting or at least 5 credits at two sittings, A B.Sc certificate or Master’s degree certificate/HND Certificate in relevant courses from any reputable institution.

A minimum of B.Sc or master degree certificate in the following courses; Laboratory science, industrial chemistry, zoology, botany, physics and biochemistry. Also, applicants must present an NYSC Discharge or Exemption certificate and applicants can also present either an OND or NCE degree certificate from any reputable institution.



How to apply for SON recruitment

To apply for any job in the Standard Organisation Of Nigeria, applicants should follow the procedure below.

Visit www.son.gov.ng

Create an account and register.

Login back to the site using your provided email

Navigate through the job openings and select your desired position.

Fill the application form

Make sure you fill it patiently and correctly.

Check your details for errors and submit.

Then, scan and upload your credentials.

SON Recruitment Shortlisted candidates

SON shortlisted candidates list will be released after a thorough application process. Only candidates who meet up with the requirements will be invited for an interview.

When going for the interview, it is important candidates get to the centre early and have all the necessary documents to avoid disqualification.

After the interview, qualified candidates will proceed to the final stage of recruitment, which will determine those that will be hired and those that won’t.

Candidates are advised to check the website www.son.gov.ng regularly to keep track of the recruitment process. At the same time, candidates should only apply for one job position as more than one job application can lead to the

disqualification of any candidate. You should also note that SON application form is free, so don’t let anyone dupe you by collecting money from you for the form.



Salary structure of The Standard Organization Of Nigeria

Most of the times, job seeker always want to to know the amount they’ll be receiving before applying for any job position, It is quite normal. Well, the salary structure of SON according to reviews from employees is based on the position of employee and job requirements.

The average salaries of employees in the SON are #68,250 per month. Check out the salary of some employees below

Animal scientist- #84,000 per month

Sales Manager– #53,000 per month.

From the salaries above, it can be seen that the SON pays its employees handsomely. Also, if you’re hired to work in SON, you’ll be entitled to some benefits. Check out the benefits below



Benefits of working with SON

Working with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria will expose you to lots of benefits which include”; Early payment of salaries, Conducive environment to work, personal growth while working, Teamwork and cooperation., Self-development and a good working environment.

Final Thoughts

The Standard Organisation Of Nigeria is responsible for safeguarding products and tagging them safe for human consumption. Every year, unemployed citizens can apply for any job position in SON.

The applicants must be within the age range 25-35 years, the above article will guide you on how to apply for the recruitment. Also, by reading the article, you’ll get to know the requirements, salary structure of SON and the benefits you’ll get if you work for the Standard Organization Of Nigeria.