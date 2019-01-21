2019 Debate: We know who won the debate

Share this post:









By Endiong John

Those of you who are propagating the ignorance that Atiku should have joined the debate because the debate was to tell Nigerians one’s plans must note that a debate is different from a manifesto.

If you truly want to know what Atiku’s plan is, go and study his manifesto and blueprint. That is where Atiku’s plans are clearly spelled out.

Yesterday’s debate was not for Atiku to present his plans, a debate is an opportunity to compare, contrast and portray your plans as being better than that of your opponents.

Atiku, just like Buhari has plans, by running away from yesterday’s debate, Buhari admitted that Atiku’s plans are better. So we already know who won the debate. Atiku did.

Atiku could not have debated with the trio of Fela, Kingsley and Oby because he is not running this election against any of the three. He is running this election with the three but running against Buhari.

I repeat. Buhari is Atiku’s only opponent in this election. Other contestants are allies trying to rescue their country from an incumbent that is running down our country.

End this hypocrisy now.

In 2015, Jonathan debated. Buhari ran away, but you went ahead to vote a man who couldn’t defend his lies that he tagged plans.

End this hypocrisy now. We know who won the debate. Atiku did. He was at the venue of the debate but his only opponent, I repeat, his only opponent didn’t show up. He could not have debated with his allies who are supposed to withdraw and support Atiku to who is the only guarantee of a Buhari defeat.

You didn’t need a debate to know Atiku’s plans, a debate was the opportunity for Atiku to show Buhari that he has better plans. Because Buhari ran away, we know who won the debate, Atiku won

