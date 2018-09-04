A Lagos Police Officer Has Been Confirmed Dead While Making Love With A Lady (Read Here)

A police officer (superintendent), Mr Sunday Eguakhide died on the 24 August at about 11.30 am while making love in his office to a mother of two children, reports suggest. The incident happened in the superintendent’s office, police college, Ikeja in Lagos state.

Reports from news telegraph had it that Mr Eguakhide was close to his retirement, in fact less than one week before the incident happened. The partner, upon arrest denied having anything to do with the Eguakhide death.

In her statement, she alleged that Mr. Eguakhide uses sex enhancing drugs to boost his performance whenever he wanted to make to her. She even went on to say that the deceased always had sex with her in his office.

According to her, she said he had already gone the first round and was about to repeat the round when his manhood became tumid in the usual way and he began to pound into me again.

The woman, a petty trader alleged that the deceased, in the course of second session, started to act in a funny was. She said that the deceased first of all got off her; rolled off the settee they used for the love play, got him on the ground and began to jerk.

The woman apparently being scared, called out the deceased name and since there was not response, and having discovered that his tongue was protruding and he foaming from the mouth, she left the room unlocked and ran out screaming for help topless.

Eyewitnesses had it that reasonable help was not forthcoming by the time Mr Eguakhide gave up the ghost His remains was deposited at the Ikeja General Hospital, after his wife was contacted.

