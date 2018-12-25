Dear men, If you need respect, don’t raise your finger, do this

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has revealed how men can earn the respect of thier wives without raising a finger.

According to a statement on Twitter, Reno disclosed that the fastest way to earn respect from Women was to be a provider.

He urged men to provide for their woman and children if they desire the respect of their wives.

The Statement reads:

“Dear husband

If you beat your wife, she may fear you (if she is wise, she should have you locked up by the cops), but she wont respect you. If you want respect, be a provider. Have dough and spend it on her and the kids. It brings you respect faster than fast food!”

