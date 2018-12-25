Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Trending >> Dear men, If you need respect, don’t raise your finger, do this

Dear men, If you need respect, don’t raise your finger, do this

6 hours ago
Share this post:

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has revealed how men can earn the respect of thier wives without raising a finger.

According to a statement on Twitter, Reno disclosed that the fastest way to earn respect from Women was to be a provider.

He urged men to provide for their woman and children if they desire the respect of their wives.

The Statement reads:

“Dear husband

If you beat your wife, she may fear you (if she is wise, she should have you locked up by the cops), but she wont respect you. If you want respect, be a provider. Have dough and spend it on her and the kids. It brings you respect faster than fast food!”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh