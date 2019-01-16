Extra: Mock not those who stumbled, Shehu Sani urges Nigerians

Share this post:









Following news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly stumbled in the campaign ground in Kogi State, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Nigerians not to mock those who stumbled.

In a cryptic message on Twitter, Senator Sani also advises Nigerians not to pressure those who stumbled.

“Mock not those who stumbled;Pressure not those who can stumble,” he tweeted

