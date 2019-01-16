Nigeria Today

Extra: Mock not those who stumbled, Shehu Sani urges Nigerians

48 mins ago
Following news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly stumbled in the campaign ground in Kogi State, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Nigerians not to mock those who stumbled.

In a cryptic message on Twitter, Senator Sani also advises Nigerians not to pressure those who stumbled.

“Mock not those who stumbled;Pressure not those who can stumble,” he tweeted





