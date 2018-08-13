Father in Kirikiri prison for sexually allegedly molesting his twin sons

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 37-year-old businessman, Jephath Ighodaro who allegedly assaulted his twin under-aged sons, be remanded in Kirikiri prisons.

Chief Magistrate P. E Nwaka, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case and send a copy to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Sept. 3 for mention.

Ighodaro, who resides at No.1, St. Augustine St., Surulere, Lagos, is standing trial on count charge of sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, had told the court that the offence was committed between January and July 2018 at the accused residence.

John said that the accused and his ex-wife, the mother of the twins, parted ways three years ago.

“The boys were taken away from their mother by the accused in January and they have been living with him since then.

“It was during the holiday that the boys were allowed to visit their mother and she suspected something was going on,” he said.

John said that the children told their mother how their father sexually molested them. The prosecutor said the offence contravened

