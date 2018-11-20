Lecturers banned from using capital letters to avoid upsetting students

Share this post:









Lecturer at Leeds Trinity University, UK have been banned from using capital letters when assigning work to students because it might upset them

According to a memo send to the Staff, the management of the University suggested that using uppercase letters may ‘scare students into failure’

The memo reads in part:

‘Despite our best attempts to explain assessment tasks, any lack of clarity can generate anxiety and even discourage students from attempting the assessment at all. We are not doing our students any favours with this kind of nonsense.’

Critics have since slammed the memo, saying it is just aiding to the ‘snowflake’ generation being overindulged throughout their education

