Extra: Nigeria’s Issues appears to be global – Shehu Sani

1 hour ago
The Senafor representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani says Nigeria’s Issues appears to be global.

In a statement on Twitter, Senator Sani disclosed that if Herdsmen were from Mali, Bandits from Senegal, Insurgent from Somalia, leadership from Sudan, polling booths in Chad and Niger, and Election hackers from Russia then Nigeria’s excuses and Issues appears to be global.

The Statement reads:

”Arms from Libya,Herdsmen from Mali,Bandits from Senegal,Insurgents from Somalia,Leadership from Sudan,Polling booths in Chad and Niger,Crowd from Niger,Election Hackers from Russia.Our issues and excuses appears to be global,”

