Strip Osinbajo of his Pastorship before he damages RCCG’s reputation, Reno urges Adeboye

5 hours ago
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has urged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to strip Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo of his Pastorship.

In a Statement on Twitter, Reno maintained that the way the Vice-President was “lying”, he may soon damage the reputation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The Statement reads:

“RETWEET if you know @ProfOsinbajo is lying. Nigeria that is officially the world head for extreme poverty!

GO Adeboye, if you value the integrity of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, better strip this man of his pastorship before he damages the reputation of RCCG”

3
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

He should do so in earnest.
Osinbajo is now another lie Muhammed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

He is a Pastor on Sabbatical

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Osinbajo is just being a Politician, politics change every man. If you think am lying ask Godswill Akpabio

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

