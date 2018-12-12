Strip Osinbajo of his Pastorship before he damages RCCG’s reputation, Reno urges Adeboye

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has urged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to strip Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo of his Pastorship.

In a Statement on Twitter, Reno maintained that the way the Vice-President was “lying”, he may soon damage the reputation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The Statement reads:

“RETWEET if you know @ProfOsinbajo is lying. Nigeria that is officially the world head for extreme poverty!

GO Adeboye, if you value the integrity of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, better strip this man of his pastorship before he damages the reputation of RCCG”

