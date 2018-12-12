Strip Osinbajo of his Pastorship before he damages RCCG’s reputation, Reno urges Adeboye
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has urged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to strip Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo of his Pastorship.
In a Statement on Twitter, Reno maintained that the way the Vice-President was “lying”, he may soon damage the reputation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
The Statement reads:
“RETWEET if you know @ProfOsinbajo is lying. Nigeria that is officially the world head for extreme poverty!
GO Adeboye, if you value the integrity of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, better strip this man of his pastorship before he damages the reputation of RCCG”
He should do so in earnest.
Osinbajo is now another lie Muhammed
He is a Pastor on Sabbatical
Osinbajo is just being a Politician, politics change every man. If you think am lying ask Godswill Akpabio