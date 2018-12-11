There maybe no Nigeria after 2019 – Wike

Share this post:









Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State say President Muhammadu Buhari refusal to sign the amended electoral act was a plot by the President to allegedly rig himself back to power in 2019.

The governor disclosed this in a speech at the Government house, Port Harcourt when he received the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Wisdom Ihunmo.

According to him, Nigeria may cease to exisr after 2019.

He alledged that the President was working against free, fair and transparent election and maintained that president Buhari was preparing grounds for massive rigging in 2019.

“This present administration does not not want the existence of one Nigeria. We don’t know if there will be Nigeria after the 2019 General elections,” he noted.

“The National Assembly tried to cure the defects of the Electoral Act that led to controversies during the 2015 elections. After the passage, the President kept on giving countless excuses why he wouldn’t sign the amended Electoral Act.

“The whole essence of not signing the Electoral Act is to rig the 2019 General elections. And in the plot to rig the 2019 elections, Rivers State comes first and Akwa Ibom State is the second on their list.

“Now, they don’t want to use the smart card readers because they want to sit down and write results.

“It is painful that the President that says he is fighting corruption is leaving room for the rigging of the 2019 polls. There is no corruption worse than rigging. The President cannot set this country on fire” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)