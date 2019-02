Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

Do not be deceived, you are not ugly. You are fearfully and wonderfully made to be beautiful by God. Poverty is the reason you think you look ugly. Just wait until money comes and observe the TRANSFORMATION. May God punish poverty because of the ugliness it causes #RenosNuggets

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)