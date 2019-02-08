(Video) Nigeria Police are corrupt – Rotimi Amaechi
2 hours ago
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has released the Part 7 of Amaechi tapes.
According to the Audio, Amaechi allegedly said that police were corrupt and can be easily induced with money.
“WATCH and SHARE: In #AmaechiTapes part 7, Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi reveals he does not believe in the Nigerian Police. He says they are corrupt and can be induced with money. Yet @OfficialAPCNg expect @PoliceNG to help them rig out @OfficialPDPNig,” Reno Twitted.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
(Visited 243 times, 247 visits today)
Leave a Reply