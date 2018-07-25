Ekiti decides: INEC is frustrating my petition at the tribunal, Olusola cries out

Prof Kolapo Olusola, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was frustrating his preparation to submit a petition at the election petition tribunal.

Olusola disclosed that he has duly applied and paid for certified true copies of election documents to assist in the preparation and presentation of his petition at the tribunal, but INEc has failed to provide him with the documents.

He noted that he filled an application on July 16 and made the necessary payment on July 20 but up till now INEC has not given him any documents.

“We applied for certified true copies of election documents to assist in the preparation and presentation of my petition,” he stated.

“The application was filed on July 16 to the Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Abdulganiyu Raji, and upon approval of the application, we made payment on July 20. Till now, no document has been made available to us by INEC.

“We equally made an application for certified true copies of the document to the INEC Chairman, Abuja, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, on July 17, and upon approval, payment was made on July 18.

“I, therefore, make a passionate appeal to INEC not to frustrate me further as the damage it has done to me is enough.

“The action of INEC is showing that they are out to frustrate me so that time will completely run out against me in line with the expectation of their taskmasters.”

